Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night. The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
'It can't happen again': Huggins criticizes Stevenson's behavior after costly technical in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Don't say Erik Stevenson didn't warn you. He told you he was good and that he'd do some spectacular things for West Virginia.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball JJ Quinerly Oklahoma postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly scored 28 points but that wasn't enough to offset 56% shooting from Oklahoma, including 14 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers fell to the Sooners on New Year's Eve in Morgantown. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
Thomas Raymond Lear
JANE LEW — Thomas Raymond Lear, 76, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 28, 1946, a son of the late Samuel Guy Lear and Eleanor Bell Ankney Lear.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Police investigating after human fetal remains found
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Police Department launched an investigation after remains of a human fetus were discovered Monday. According to a release from Chief Matt Gregory, officers received a call regarding the discovery of the remains behind a building along Island Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.
James R. Gaston, Sr.
WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
Doris McKenzie
FROSTBURG — Doris Louise McKenzie, 87, of Frostburg, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born Feb. 26, 1935, in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late Harold Lee and Velma Louise (Wilson) McKenzie Sr.
