According to Mobile Police, the person killed in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile has been identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO