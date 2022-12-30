ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

We're Back! Women's Hockey Set for Back-to-Back Against Mercyhurst

Ingalls Rink (New Haven, Conn.) ESPN+ | INT'L Video | Live Stats | Game Day Central. Ingalls Rink (New Haven, Conn.) ESPN+ | INT'L Video | Live Stats | Game Day Central. After a 22 day layoff, the Yale women's hockey team returns to the ice for a pair of non-conference games on Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Mercyhurst at the Whale. Both contests will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men’s Hockey Opens 2023 With Tilt Against Army at Home

Monday, Jan. 2—7:30 p.m. Ingalls Rink (New Haven, Conn.) NESN | ESPN+ | INT'L Video | Live Stats | Game Day Central. The Yale men's hockey team opens the 2023 calendar year at home when it hosts Army on Monday, Jan. 2. The contest will air on NESN and ESPN+ and will also be available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy