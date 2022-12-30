ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
dcnewsnow.com

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023: Cars that didn’t make the cut

From electric luxury vehicles to crossover SUVs and off-road-capable SUVs (gas and electric), the field of nominees for Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy award only continues to widen its appeal. For the 2023 award we find a supercharged pickup truck making the nominee list while a barrage of electric vehicles claw their way onto the market, and into our list of finalists.

