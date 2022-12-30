ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election

DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thesantamonicastar.com

Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate

Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers

So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
PASADENA, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

Rocketing rent prices outpace housing vouchers

Rental prices are rising throughout Southern California but what happens when they surpass allowable limits set by public housing vouchers?. Vouchers are now set at 28% below average Eastside and South Los Angeles rental costs, according to a UT Community News analysis of voucher values and online rental listing data.
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

'Strong Pacific storm' enters SoCal forecast

LOS ANGELES - Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could resume in Los Angeles and Orange counties through Tuesday morning. Most areas are likely to see half...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

