ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VQY0_0jysZYOR00

Liverpool are taking on Leicester City at Anfield tonight as the Reds aim to continue their recovery from an inconsistent start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won their last two Premier League matches before the World Cup, and returned to action on Boxing Day with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa .

That victory left them sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and right back in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Standing in their way here are a Leicester City side who had shown their own recovery from a disastrous start to the campaign, before losing heavily to Newcastle United last weekend . Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off tonight, Friday 30 December, at 8pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on UK TV channels Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Daka

Odds (via oddschecker)

Liverpool win 2/7

Draw 9/2

Leicester win 9/1

Prediction

Liverpool are in form and despite their injuries in attack they should still have too much for Leicester in this one. Liverpool 2-0 Leicester.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marco Silva: Fulham focused on beating the drop and not dreaming of Europe

Boss Marco Silva vowed Fulham were focused on beating the drop and not Europe after Aleksandar Mitrovic sunk Leicester.The Cottagers sit seventh in the Premier League after reaching 28 points – the same amount they were relegated with two years ago – following Tuesday night’s narrow 1-0 win.Mitrovic’s 11th goal of the season also equalled his best Premier League tally, although a fifth booking means he will miss next week’s visit of Chelsea.Fulham are 14 points clear of the bottom three but Silva insisted they must stay out of trouble.He said: “We will not change anything. If in one moment...
The Independent

Frank Lampard confident he can turn things around at Everton after Brighton loss

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he does not fear for his future after an insipid 4-1 defeat to Brighton saw Goodison Park turn on his players and the club’s board.A catastrophic seven-minute spell at the start of the second half in which they conceded three soft goals to Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross to add to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike did the damage but their performance up to that point had only been delaying the inevitable.Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty consolation merely prompted yet more chants of ‘sack the board’.Lampard, who did not emerge from the dressing room...
The Independent

Arsenal frustrated by Newcastle to drop points in Premier League title race

It was Newcastle who put the final nail in Arsenal’s top four hopes last season, and it is Eddie Howe’s side who might just have cracked the first gap in the gleaming armour of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title contenders. This 0-0 draw may not be as damaging as the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park back in May, but it will carry a similar feeling of irritation for the Gunners. For Arsenal, at this stage, passing up the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the table is hardly a disaster, but the frustration and fury...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Arsenal draw with Newcastle

Mikel Arteta bemoaned two “scandalous” penalty decisions after Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear following a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle.The Gunners dominated proceedings at a sold-out Emirates Stadium but were unable to break down the division’s stingiest defence as they dropped points at home for the first time this season.Manager Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.“I’m really proud, the way we...
The Independent

Arsenal’s momentum halted after frustrating draw with Newcastle

Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after their 100 per cent home record was ended by a frustrating goalless draw with high-flying Newcastle.The Gunners faded from a promising start and rarely threatened to break down the division’s stingiest defence during a forgettable evening at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.Both sides had penalty appeals waved away but neither could genuinely claim to deserve more than a point from a fractious encounter of eight yellow cards but few chances.Eddie Nketiah was denied a late winner by a fine save from Magpies goalkeeper Nick...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford scores again as Man Utd cruise to win over Bournemouth

If the Theatre of Dreams had appeared misnamed at times in recent years, at least as far as its major characters were concerned, now it is starting to stage the same sort of drama time and again: a Manchester United win. A seventh consecutive home victory in all competitions and a fourth in a row in the Premier League without conceding was scarcely a spectacular outcome but United can welcome that. Goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and, inevitably, Marcus Rashford dispatched Bournemouth and if there was a routine feel to the result, United may savour that.In the previous four seasons,...
The Independent

Everton thrashed by Brighton as pressure intensifies on Frank Lampard

A new year brought no change in fortune for beleaguered Everton manager Frank Lampard as Goodison Park turned toxic after Brighton recorded their biggest away win – 4-1 – in the Premier League.Any sliver of confidence gained from the weekend’s creditable draw at Manchester City was shattered by a performance lacking guts and guile and justifiably greeted with loud boos.It was typified by a catastrophic seven-minute spell at the start of the second half in which they conceded three soft goals to 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross to add to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike.Demarai Gray’s added-time...
The Independent

Stunning nine-darter gave Michael Smith belief he could win World Championship

Michael Smith said his stunning nine-dart finish in the World Championship final gave him belief he could beat Michael van Gerwen and claim a first title.The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals ever 7-4.He became just the second player to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship final and the first since Adrian Lewis in 2011 as he took his place in the history books.In taking his maiden title at...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy