In early 2021, we were plunged into a third national lockdown. I was looking after my three young children, running a growing online course business, and my second non-fiction book, Shy, had just been published. Workwise, it should have been an exciting time – but the stress caught up with me and I burnt out.Instead of excitedly coming up with new publicity ideas for my online courses and book, I found myself slumped on the sofa, drinking hot chocolate and not wanting to do anything except read novels. My energy had disappeared, along with my motivation. Everything felt hopeless...

16 HOURS AGO