Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Perfectionists are more likely to develop burnout
With the worries accompanying the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the pressures of inflation and various other life stressors, many people worldwide are feeling at the end of their tether. For some, the cumulative effect of these prolonged periods of stress can result in burnout – a more severe state than normal tiredness, characterized by constant exhaustion, emotional numbness and confusion at home and in the workplace.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
psychologytoday.com
Your Brain on Stress
Both chronic and everyday stress affect our brain and cognitive functioning. Response to stress may be sex-related. Additional stress from the holiday season can be managed and/or avoided. Long-term stress effects on the brain. Research on stress and its effect on the body and brain has been done for many...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
What is 'hangxiety' and why do some people experience it?
The term "hangxiety" describes feelings of shame, worry or guilt after drinking. But what causes it?
ScienceBlog.com
Ketamine’s schizophrenic-like effects could aid psychosis research
The drug ketamine can cause brain changes similar to those found in people with schizophrenia. When taken by healthy people, ketamine can cause hallucinations and delusions, common in schizophrenia. In rats, researchers found that it increases brain noise and disrupts the transmission of sensory signals between different parts of the brain. This could help scientists understand how a special type of brain receptor called NMDA, which helps relay signals between brain regions, contributes to schizophrenia and other conditions tied to psychosis.
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
psychologytoday.com
Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
MedicineNet.com
What Could Be Causing Excessive Sleepiness?
Excessive sleep problems affect approximately 20 percent of the American population. Excessively sleepy individuals are more likely to be involved in vehicle accidents, have problems at work, and have poor physical and mental health. Although it may not appear to be a major issue, excessive sleepiness should be taken seriously,...
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health
A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
psychologytoday.com
Study: Perfectionism Can Mean Worse Performance, Depression
Recent research suggests that perfectionism generally leads to worse outcomes than when people set goals for excellence. Excellencism involves setting good but achievable goals and being engaged but flexible with them. Exploring your self-esteem, understanding your childhood experience, and setting reasonable goals can help people overcome perfectionism. Unrelenting standards schema...
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
Voices: Five ways to beat burnout in 2023
In early 2021, we were plunged into a third national lockdown. I was looking after my three young children, running a growing online course business, and my second non-fiction book, Shy, had just been published. Workwise, it should have been an exciting time – but the stress caught up with me and I burnt out.Instead of excitedly coming up with new publicity ideas for my online courses and book, I found myself slumped on the sofa, drinking hot chocolate and not wanting to do anything except read novels. My energy had disappeared, along with my motivation. Everything felt hopeless...
dallasexpress.com
Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains
Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma and Trauma Symptom Expression as an Adult
Childhood trauma impacts behavior and emotional expression. Early life trauma can impair prefrontal cortex development, affecting executive functioning. Traumatized individuals often feel helpless and catastrophize regular life situations. When a child experiences early life trauma, it impacts emotional and behavioral reactions in successive environmental situations that are either stressful or...
ScienceBlog.com
Scientists Locate Gene Activity and Proteins Across Tissues
A new method can illuminate the identities and activities of cells throughout an organ or a tumor at unprecedented resolution, according to a study co-led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and the New York Genome Center. The method, described Jan. 2 in a paper in Nature Biotechnology, records...
ScienceBlog.com
Breakthrough in preventing aggressive form of chronic leukemia
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) is a type of blood cancer that can progress slowly over many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this disease, while others may be able to wait and monitor their condition. However, a small percentage of patients experience a transformation into a more aggressive form of the disease called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, which has limited treatment options.
Comments / 0