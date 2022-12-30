Read full article on original website
Natrona County Administrative Offices Close on Tuesday
Natrona County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from the county. The closures affect the administrative offices and departments at 201 N. David St. The county intends to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency and essential services...
Casper Firefighters Respond to Unconscious Victim on New Years Eve, Remind Public that Sirens and Lights Mean Time is of the Essence
The Casper Firefighters recently shared a post reminding people that when their engine lights and sirens on, time is of the essence. The video was posted yesterday evening, stating that they were responding to reports of an unconscious victim. We will update the article when more information is available. 2022:...
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
“We Deal with it Because We Have to.” WYDOT talks Staffing Shortages and Workarounds.
"Certainly we have been dealing with staffing shortages for a while. They have been worse this year [2022]." Luke Reiner, the director of Wyoming Department of Transportation, told K2Radio News that his vision for 2023 is filling those vacancies so they can complete their mission fully. "We are working very...
Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock
Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok
Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs
The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
SEE: Inside Wyoming’s Wasteland Apocalypse Truck
A few years ago I traveled to Glenrock Wyoming to have a look at a post-apocalyptic costume camper truck named ATOMIC ANNIE!. Her creator is a welder by trade who also makes weapons and suits of armor at his home. A lot has happened since that first video. Wyoming's Atomic...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Neighbors Create GoFundMe for Bar Nunn Family Displaced by Fire
Just a week before Christmas, a garage fire displaced a Bar Nunn family and completely destroyed their car. That's according to Bar Nunn Fire Chief Robert Hoover. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions
On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."
PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper
Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
Casper Man Extradited from Arizona After Charges Connected to AMBER Alert on Teen Girl
A Casper man has been extradited from Arizona after a felony charge of interference with custody in connection to the November 17 AMBER Alert issued on a 14 year old girl named Gracelyn Pratt. James Warren Martin, 36, was extradited from La Paz County, Arizona and returned to Natrona County...
Evansville PD Warn Public to Keep Boxes from Big-Ticket Items Out of Sight
Evansville Police are warning the public that post-holiday garbage could become a signal to potential thiefs. "It may seem like innocent trash," they posted to Facebook, but "an empty TV box can tell them there's a brand-new TV inside your home. So how do you not advertise that you have all of those brand-new goodies?"
New Tattoo Shop Opens its Doors in Casper
There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
United Way of Natrona County Begins Accepting Nonprofit Requests
United Way of Natrona County will begin accepting requests for proposals from nonprofit organizations for its 2023 workplace campaign, according to a prepared statement. "The success of our United Way has always been attributed to the quality of people who live and work in Natrona County," United Way CEO Nikki Hawley said in the prepared statement.
No, Alcova Reservoir is Not ‘Erupting,’ Don’t Send Money
Recently, a TikTok user going by the name of 'BlueEyedBeardy' has been posting videos alleging that there is volcanic activity happening beneath Alcova Reservoir. The man has been asking for money to help "fund" he and his family getting away from the area. K2 Radio News can confirm that this...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/28/22 – 12/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
