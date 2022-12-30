Read full article on original website
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays in the area. "At this...
Bakersfield Now
La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
