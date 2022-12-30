I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season! We are back and looking forward to a great year for the Eagles in 2023. December certainly gave us a sample of what to expect this winter, but January and February will bring the main course. Even in this first week of the new year, we have some exciting match-ups that you won’t want to miss. Make it a resolution to come out and watch more Kent City Athletics in 2023!

KENT CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO