Chris Ford, Head of Government Affairs EMEA at enterprise trust technology firm R3, explains how the application of blockchain can enhance trust in ESG. It’s hard to overstate the importance of trust in society. For businesses, trust is key to genuine success of any kind. Without it, transactions cannot occur, influence is undermined, leaders lose teams and salespeople lose sales. The trust we have in colleagues, partners and clients to carry out deliverables correctly and on time forms a core pillar of how organisations function and prosper.

2 DAYS AGO