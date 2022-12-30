Read full article on original website
fintechmagazine.com
How biometric payments are tackling financial exclusion
Catharina Eklof, CCO at IDEX Biometrics, explains how the technology could replace hard-to-remember PIN numbers and passcodes, boosting financial inclusion. We are moving closer to a cashless society: globally, contactless payment transaction values are set to surpass US$10tn by 2027. Ease, convenience, security and inclusion have accelerated the transition away from cash. However, many of today’s current payment solutions are leaving entire cross sections of society behind – including the most vulnerable, underserved and unbanked populations.
fintechmagazine.com
Blockchain holds the key to solving ESG’s crisis of trust
Chris Ford, Head of Government Affairs EMEA at enterprise trust technology firm R3, explains how the application of blockchain can enhance trust in ESG. It’s hard to overstate the importance of trust in society. For businesses, trust is key to genuine success of any kind. Without it, transactions cannot occur, influence is undermined, leaders lose teams and salespeople lose sales. The trust we have in colleagues, partners and clients to carry out deliverables correctly and on time forms a core pillar of how organisations function and prosper.
