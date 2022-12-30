ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In CT: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOvhs_0jyreR2S00

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said.

The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.

The Odyssey then struck the Exit 17 sign, crossed through the exit ramp and around 70 feet of woods, went through a property fence, and landed on top of a parked 2015 Ford Escape SE at 891 Straits Turnpike (Route 63), causing it disabling damage.

A 2021 Kia Sportage S that was parked next to the Ford Escape also suffered damage from airborne debris. Luckily, both parked vehicles had been unoccupied during the incident.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, 34-year-old Tiesha Rodney of Seymour, was taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries. Rodney's vehicle and the Ford Escape were both towed away from the scene because of heavy damage, police said.

Ultimately, Rodney was determined to be at fault for the incident and was issued an infraction for failing to drive in a proper lane.

Comments / 5

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

I wonder if they took a blood sample to determine what she was on. And check her phone to see if she was distracted. The weather certainly wasn't a factor on that day.

Reply
5
Related
WTNH

Fire truck struck on I-91S in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning. State police said that just after 4 a.m., a fire truck was stopped in the right and right center lanes of the highway near exit 38 due to a separate […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
darientimes.com

Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
HAMDEN, CT
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
443K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy