Today is the first conference game for the Baylor Bears as they host TCU in the Ferrell Center. A Gold Out game and a major rivalry, what better way to kick off conference?. As far as Baylor is concerned, they will most likely be without forward Aijha Blackwell. Blackwell suffered a lower leg injury earlier this season against SMU. She returned for two games right before Christmas break, but was not active last week against Long Beach State. Kentucky transfer Dree Edwards is also out due to eligibility issues. It looks like she will not be playing this season, but there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO