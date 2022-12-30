Read full article on original website
DBR: Monday, January 2nd, 2023
The Ferrell Center was painted gold on Saturday as women’s basketball took care of business, beating TCU 64-42 and earning their first conference win of the season! Caitlin Bickle led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews both scored in double digits.
Lady Bears Fry Up the Frogs in a 64-42 Home Win
Our No. 23 Baylor Bears came out strong and remained dominant virtually all game against a very vocal TCU women’s basketball team. The Bears got hot from three early, started off by Ja’Mee Asberry who took the lead 7-6 with 4:29 left in the first quarter. From this point on Sarah Andrews and Caitlin Bickle also knocked some down from behind the arc, extending Baylor’s lead.
Women’s Basketball Preview: Conference Opener
Today is the first conference game for the Baylor Bears as they host TCU in the Ferrell Center. A Gold Out game and a major rivalry, what better way to kick off conference?. As far as Baylor is concerned, they will most likely be without forward Aijha Blackwell. Blackwell suffered a lower leg injury earlier this season against SMU. She returned for two games right before Christmas break, but was not active last week against Long Beach State. Kentucky transfer Dree Edwards is also out due to eligibility issues. It looks like she will not be playing this season, but there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (18) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization. Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30...
Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west...
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
