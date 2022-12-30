ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
MassLive.com

Red Sox trade rumors: Boston, Marlins discussing Triston Casas deal (report)

The Red Sox have discussed dealing top prospect Triston Casas for a starting pitcher as Boston continues to try to remake its roster. According to the Miami Herald, the Marlins are interested in Casas, who went to nearby Plantation American Heritage high school. Casas spent most of 2022 in Triple-A Worcester before being called up late in the year. He hit .197 with five homers and 12 RBI in 76 at-bats in the major leagues. A Casas deal would leave newly acquired Justin Turner as the Red Sox likely first basemen in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers

If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?

The Miami Marlins reportedly want Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas and have young pitchers to trade. Could the sides strike a deal?. It's a possibility, according to a report in the Miami Herald, which says the Marlins covet Casas, a Florida native with massive power potential, and would be willing to move a "significant player" off their roster to get him.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series

The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training

The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring. Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox hire new first base coach to complete 2023 staff

The Boston Red Sox still have work to do to improve their roster, but it appears their coaching staff is set for 2023. The Red Sox are hiring Kyle Hudson as their new first base coach and outfield instructor, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reported Saturday. Hudson spent...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees sign Willie Calhoun to minor-league contract

The Yankees have signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). The contract includes an invitation to New York’s big league Spring Training camp. Formerly a top-100 prospect, Calhoun looked to be paying off that potential when he hit .269/.323/.524...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement

A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal

The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent

The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

