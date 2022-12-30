Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston, Marlins discussing Triston Casas deal (report)
The Red Sox have discussed dealing top prospect Triston Casas for a starting pitcher as Boston continues to try to remake its roster. According to the Miami Herald, the Marlins are interested in Casas, who went to nearby Plantation American Heritage high school. Casas spent most of 2022 in Triple-A Worcester before being called up late in the year. He hit .197 with five homers and 12 RBI in 76 at-bats in the major leagues. A Casas deal would leave newly acquired Justin Turner as the Red Sox likely first basemen in 2023.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
3 surprise Rafael Devers trade destinations for the Red Sox slugger
These three teams should take a stab at trading for Boston Red Sox star slugger Rafael Devers. Many baseball fans want to know whether or not the Boston Red Sox will trade Rafael Devers. The star third baseman is on a team seemingly wading in the standings with at best a chance to finish around .500 next year.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
NBC Sports
Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?
The Miami Marlins reportedly want Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas and have young pitchers to trade. Could the sides strike a deal?. It's a possibility, according to a report in the Miami Herald, which says the Marlins covet Casas, a Florida native with massive power potential, and would be willing to move a "significant player" off their roster to get him.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series
The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training
The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring. Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.
Zaidi: SF Giants front office and ownership were 'unified' during Carlos Correa situation
SF Giants president Farhan Zaidi says front office and ownership were "unified" throughout the Carlos Correa situation.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox hire new first base coach to complete 2023 staff
The Boston Red Sox still have work to do to improve their roster, but it appears their coaching staff is set for 2023. The Red Sox are hiring Kyle Hudson as their new first base coach and outfield instructor, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reported Saturday. Hudson spent...
Yankees sign Willie Calhoun to minor-league contract
The Yankees have signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). The contract includes an invitation to New York’s big league Spring Training camp. Formerly a top-100 prospect, Calhoun looked to be paying off that potential when he hit .269/.323/.524...
Yardbarker
New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement
A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
Yardbarker
Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Comments / 2