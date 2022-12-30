Read full article on original website
IMF chief warns of possible global recession: How can it affect cryptocurrencies in 2023?
The crypto market has not recovered from the rampage of the FTX collapse properly. As investors struggle to regain confidence, the chief of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned of an upcoming global recession. Not only are global economies expected to suffer, but the jitters might be felt by the crypto market as well. Georgieva has made it clear that global economies would face a challenging year.
Apple Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $2 Trillion Level, As Investors Count iPhone Delay Hit To Earnings
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Tuesday, extending their recent decline to the lowest levels in more than eighteen months, amid concerns that supply chain disruptions in China, as well as fading demand in key markets, will soften earnings for the world's biggest tech company. Exane BNP...
World Economic Forum Puts Weight Behind Crypto and Blockchain
Keeping the events of 2022 in mind, it is fairly easy to deduce that the year was horrendous for the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies suffer, but crypto-based organizations were also exposed to exploits and troubled finances. A few of them filed for bankruptcy, and the others had to cut down their employee force. About $2 trillion evaporated from the market. However, the World Economic Forum is optimistic towards cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry in the longer run.
DCG and FTX Connived to Attack Terra LUNA and stETH; 3AC Co-Founder
The co-founder of 3AC claims that DCG and FTX conspired against Terra LUNA and stETH. Zhu has also claimed that DCG is worthless, as Genesis creditors will force it into bankruptcy in the near future. Bankruptcy War. The co-founder of bankrupt financial firm Three Arrows Capital, Zhu Su, made accusations...
Solana (SOL) Soars 10% In 24 Hours After Dropping Below the $10 Mark
Most crypto analysts believe that three factors contributed the most to the drop in the value of Solana (SOL) throughout 2022. The first reason among them is the prolonged crypto winter that started in early 2022. Solana (SOL) is among the countless cryptocurrencies that were victims of the crashing market. The second reason revolves around the sky-high interest rates set by the FED. Not only did these hikes affect the crypto market, but also sent shockwaves throughout the monetary ecosystem. The last reason that causes a decline in value is the rise of competition from new and promising crypto-based projects.
Circle CSO About the Future of Crypto: Many Things Will Change
Despite the turmoil in the crypto sector in 2022, Circle’s chief strategy officer says that the technology will change hands to more regulated, established, and regulated institutions. More Steadier Hands?. According to Disparte, in a post published on January 2, the financial services industry is increasingly using crypto, which...
