Most crypto analysts believe that three factors contributed the most to the drop in the value of Solana (SOL) throughout 2022. The first reason among them is the prolonged crypto winter that started in early 2022. Solana (SOL) is among the countless cryptocurrencies that were victims of the crashing market. The second reason revolves around the sky-high interest rates set by the FED. Not only did these hikes affect the crypto market, but also sent shockwaves throughout the monetary ecosystem. The last reason that causes a decline in value is the rise of competition from new and promising crypto-based projects.

1 DAY AGO