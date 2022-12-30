ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

What Happened to Damar Hamlin? What We Know After Bills Player Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday Night Football, causing the National Football League to suspend and then postpone a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
All Cardinals

PFF Data Shows Marco Wilson is 'Lockdown' Cornerback

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has been a bright spot on the team's defense this season. PFF says he's been one of the best corners in the league. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has played 74% of all defensive snaps this season, missing two games due to injury. Only Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker, Zaven Collins and Jalen Thompson have played more for the Cardinals this season.
