Mayor Norma Sepulveda’s win ushers in new generation of leaders

Judge David Gonzales III of Cameron County Court At Law No. 3 administers the Oath of Office to Mayor Norma Sepulveda surrounded by her son Eric, father Gaudencio Gonzalez, son Evan and husband Eric Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during the swearing-in ceremony at Harlingen City Hall.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — In a historic election, Mayor Norma Sepulveda’s stunning victory capped off a drive for change that swept City Hall.

During the long campaign leading up to her victory, many residents called for change in the election pitting her against five-term Mayor Chris Boswell — the city’s longest-serving mayor.

On May 7, amid one of the city’s heaviest voter turnouts, Sepulveda, calling herself the “voice of the people,” pulled 60 percent of the vote, drawing 3,659 votes to Boswell’s 2,388 to become the first woman to win the city’s highest elected office.

“This is a historical election,” she said surrounded by family and friends at the Moon Rock Food Truck Park after the tally.

“I’m a mayor for all of Harlingen,” Sepulveda, an attorney specializing in immigration law, said. “I’m here to put Harlingen first and I think we’re ready for a change. We want a government and mayor for the people.”

After a year of sweeping change at City Hall, Sepulveda’s stunning victory had crowned the drive which ushered in a new generation of leaders.

The victory came after a long, heavily funded campaign.

In late October 2021, Sepulveda stood at the steps of City Hall, boldly announcing her plans to become the first woman to win the city’s highest office.

“My journey represents the American dream,” she said from a podium before a small crowd including her husband and family members. “I was the first in my family to graduate from high school. I had to work to go to college. I know how it feels to work paycheck to paycheck.”

Sepulveda argued Harlingen was becoming stagnant, falling behind other Rio Grande Valley cities such as Weslaco.

“I’m here to fight for the American dream,” she said. “The mayor works for the citizens of Harlingen. It doesn’t matter what side of the tracks you’re from.”

Chris Boswell’s tenure

After 15 years as mayor — and a total of 24 years on the commission — Boswell was stepping down after working to help transform the city.

During his tenure, he helped lay the foundation for the new Harlingen, known for its growing medical complex, which has opened hundreds of higher paying jobs.

“I’m very proud of the city’s accomplishments and progress during these last 15 years,” he said as he stepping down from office in May.

During his administration, the city launched $20 million worth of drainage projects, with city money funding half the upgrades along with grants.

In 1998, Boswell first won election to the city commission, where he was known as a leader and “consensus builder.”

Soon after taking office, he was working with area leaders to develop the Regional Academic Health Center on Treasure Hills Boulevard.

In 2007, he won the city’s highest elected office.

During his first years as mayor, the city opened its new police station and municipal courthouse complex while developing its sprawling soccer complex.

In 2011, the city lured Bass Pro Shops, anchoring the new Harlingen Heights business district, drawing Sam’s Club.

By 2013, the University of Texas was launching South Texas’ first medical school, opening part of its campus in Harlingen, also the site of the U.S. Veterans Affairs clinic.

Five years ago, Boswell was at the top of his political career as his administration planned “signature” projects like the city’s first convention center, the development of Lon C. Hill Park into the area’s first destination park and the renovation the historic McKinley Building, which capped downtown’s revitalization.

During his 15-year tenure, the city’s sales tax revenue soared from $18 million to more than $40 million.