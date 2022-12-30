ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back Stacy Gage has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will choose from Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Miami, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 140 nationally, No. 12 in running backs, and No. 22 in the state of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defensive Back Returning for 2023 Season

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has announced his plans for the 2023 season. The Trussville Ala., native is planning to return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season, according to Alabama beat writer for AL.com Mike Rodak. "Just seeing what the coaches want to do. ... I just want...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

