Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
golobos.com
UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early
Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
Kentucky drops from AP poll ahead of trip to No. 7 Alabama
Alabama rose one spot to No. 7 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll ahead of its first two home SEC games of the season. The Tide (11-2) will host Ole Miss on Tuesday night before Kentucky comes to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. The Wildcats fell out of...
Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Four-star class of 2024 running back Stacy Gage has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will choose from Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Miami, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 140 nationally, No. 12 in running backs, and No. 22 in the state of...
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
Scarbinsky: Winning the Sugar Bowl that way makes Alabama’s season even harder to bear
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has said it a million times. He remembers the losses more than the wins. Makes sense. It’s much easier to recall the painful details of his 27 defeats at Alabama than the repetitive successes of his 194 victories. By that mind-boggling Bama...
Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
Alabama Defensive Back Returning for 2023 Season
Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has announced his plans for the 2023 season. The Trussville Ala., native is planning to return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season, according to Alabama beat writer for AL.com Mike Rodak. "Just seeing what the coaches want to do. ... I just want...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
wbrc.com
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
thehomewoodstar.com
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Retrograde Dept: Taylor Young opens west Birmingham clothing store
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
Comments / 0