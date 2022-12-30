Read full article on original website
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolvedMichele FreemanDallas County, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
aisd.net
The Top 7 Bond Program Stories of 2022
The Arlington ISD is now deep into its 2019 Bond program. With $966 million, there are projects that impact every school. Some are done, some are in process and some are still to come. All of it is geared toward giving students access to a remarkable education and world-class opportunities....
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Arlington, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
dallasexpress.com
Happy New Year | Predictions for 2023
The Dallas Express is starting a New Year’s tradition. Our reporters and editors interviewed some of the city’s business, political, and thought leaders and asked what they expect in the new year. We also went to local shopping centers and coffee shops to listen to some people’s thoughts...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 3 - 8
RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm on Friday, 1/6 through 6 am on Monday, 1/9, traffic will be diverted to SB E. Loop 820 to the Trinity Blvd exit.
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved
On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field
DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
