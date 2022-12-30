ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Trump’s Taxes Are the Best Case Yet for Putting Him in Prison

Don’t let the cynics who know little about our tax system trick you into thinking there was nothing all that new or important in the six years of Donald Trump’s taxes released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. In fact, even if some of it was...
NBC4 Columbus

Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code

A preliminary review of the thousands of pages of Donald Trump’s tax returns released by a key congressional committee on Friday confirms that the former president was using business losses in the tens of millions of dollars to reduce his annual tax liability, in some cases all the way down to zero.  While one of […]
NBC Connecticut

Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit

Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
coloradopolitics.com

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
The Atlantic

The Greatest Tax System in the World

If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
