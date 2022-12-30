ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinos CEO works on ice crew at NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A familiar face to El Paso Rhinos fans was on hand at the NHL Winter Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park on Monday. Cory Herman, the Rhinos’ current CEO and former head coach who led the team to multiple championships, was a member of the ice maintenance crew at Fenway Park, […]
