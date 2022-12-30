ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury

In the middle of the first quarter of tonight’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a crossing pattern. After the play, he stood up for a second, and fell straight to the ground, collapsing on the field. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance after collapsing mid game. They know what they’ve wrought. This isn’t from a injury. […] The post Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills' Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance. —- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. —-
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
