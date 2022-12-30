Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury
In the middle of the first quarter of tonight’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a crossing pattern. After the play, he stood up for a second, and fell straight to the ground, collapsing on the field. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance after collapsing mid game. They know what they’ve wrought. This isn’t from a injury. […] The post Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Reactions: Bills-Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed on field
The NFL suspended the Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was taken by ambulance from the field to UC Medical Center. The league announced that he's in critical condition. "We've never seen anything like that before," ESPN studio analyst...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills' Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance. —- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. —-
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where
Canucks seek surge in January, beginning with Islanders game
The Vancouver Canucks head into 2023 and a Tuesday home game against the New York Islanders with plenty of work
Zion Williamson exits Pelicans' loss early with hamstring strain
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson left Monday night's game in the third quarter because of a right hamstring strain after scoring 26 points.
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points -- equaling the eighth-most in a game in history -- as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
