Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
"I'll never not be involved in this sport" - Ashleigh Barty on her love for tennis despite an early retirement
Every now and then Ashleigh Barty talks to media and despite not playing a tennis match in almost a year, her career is still the main topic. The 26-year-old Australian retired from her professional tennis career last year after winning eleven consecutive matches to start the season. She often gets asked if she misses tennis or if she will ever come back, but usually, Barty is really sure about her decision.
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Tennis-Nadal says retirement not on his mind after losing season-opener
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.
Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup
Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
VIDEO: Tsitsipas speaks on admiration for Sakkari in joint interview at United Cup: "I used to watch her matches and she served as a source of inspiration"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari confirmed Greece's win over Bulgaria with a doubles win yesterday and after the match, Tsitsipas spoke about his admiration for Sakkari. They both share a common passion and that is to bring tennis to the forefront in Greece. It's been working with interest in tennis in the country at an all-time high with the country having two top 10 players in both Tours at the same time. Following their United Cup win, Tsitsipas praised Sakkari and spoke about his admiration of her.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos.The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as...
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
"They always taught me and told me that he was the king of football": Federer and Nadal both pay tribute after passing of football great Pele
Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal paid their respects to football legend Pele who passed away aged 82. Both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are huge football fans and not only that, they played the game growing up. Federer's first sport was football and he played it for a while until he switched to tennis. Nadal was in a similar situation as he was a very good youth player with a chance to go professional but he opted for tennis and the rest is history.
Nadal and Federer no comparison with the rest according to Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka ruled out the possibility of winning grand slams after coming back from major surgery noting that Nadal and Federer are the only ones who can do that. Wawrinka had major surgery on both of his ankles in the past two years and it's been a very long journey since then. He's finally started playing some good tennis lately and retirement doesn't seem on his mind right now. Speaking after another solid performance in the United Cup, the Swiss ruled out winning grand slams.
"She gave us a lot of confidence to go after her": Jabeur sees positives in Swiatek dominance on WTA Tour
Ons Jabeur finds motivation in seeing Iga Swiatek dominate the WTA Tour and she thinks that it makes the sport overall more competitive. Swiatek and Jabeur played a couple of times this year and some of those were finals as well. The Polish player defeated Jabeur in the Rome final pretty easily and once more in the US Open final. Seeing her dominate the WTA Tour this year was inspiring to Jabeur who explained it in a recent interview in Adelaide.
