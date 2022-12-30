Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams makes stunning comeback with a win in Auckland
Nobody really expected Venus Williams to play as well as she did but the veteran began her 27th year on Tour with a great win over rising talent Volynets 7-6(2) 6-2. To the joy of many fans, Williams opted to continue playing in 2023 and she started off really well. A huge win over a very competent player in Katie Volynets was impressive to see. The first set was a very competitive one as she was finding her way again but once she did she looked great. Volynets wasted a big chance at the end of the first set when she served for it at 5-4 and she fumbled a mini-break lead in the tiebreak as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
tennisuptodate.com
Paula Badosa survives tricky encounter with Dart in United Cup
Paula Badosa was beaten by Harriett Dart in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals not that long ago and today was her revenge as she win a very tricky match in three sets 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-1. Badosa and Dart played twice before this match and both times it was the...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
Kokkinakis believes Djokovic will end top of GOAT debate as 'best to ever do it'
Thanasi Kokkinakis believes that Novak Djokovic will end up as the greatest to ever play tennis ending the never-ending GOAT debate in tennis. Kokkinakis will be playing with Djokovic at the same event in Adelaide this week and it's an event that he won last year. The Greek player has been a fan of Djokovic for a very long time and he thinks that the Serbian will ultimately end up as the greatest to ever do it. He explained his reasoning as:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek still has 'nightmare' US Open tie against Bencic on her mind ahead of United Cup tie
Iga Swiatek is set to face Belinda Bencic at the United Cup today and she recalled their US Open clash from a few years ago branding it a nightmare. It was a match that Bencic ended up winning but the tiebreak in that set is something that Swiatek will never be able to forget. It was an epic one that lasted 22 minutes and finished 12-10 for Bencic. Recalling that match before their United Cup clash, Swiatek explained how it will be on her mind:
tennisuptodate.com
Halep's hopes of playing Australian Open dead in the water compared to Verdasco due to loophole
Simona Halep won't be able to play at the Australian Open but fellow suspended player Fernando Verdasco will due to a rule loophole. Both Halep and Verdasco are currently suspended from tennis due to doping. Halep requested an emergency hearing after being able to understand how the banned substance entered her body as she wanted a wild card entry into the Australian Open. However, the rules state that Halep can't enter any event while provisionally suspended.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Emma Raducanu wins first official match in 2023
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Auckland beating fellow talent Linda Fruhvirtova in three sets 4-6 6-4 6-2 to earn first win in new year. Raducanu has high hopes for 2023 and so far it's going well. The British player overcame a slow start to take down Linda Fruhvirtova in three sets. It was an exciting match in many respects. The start was slow by Raducanu and she didn't find many solutions to Fruhvirtova early. Towards the end, she risked more but it didn't pay off as the Czech player managed to pull it out 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
tennisuptodate.com
"I need battles like this": Nadal sees positives despite worst start to season ever
Rafael Nadal started his season with two losses for the first time in his career but he's adamant that battles like the one he had against Norrie and de Minaur are good. Those two matches had Nadal spend almost six hours on the court and that's far from ideal for the Spaniard albeit a good way to prepare him for the upcoming Australian Open. He seems to agree with it as he claimed that he needs battles like this after not playing competitive tennis for a while:
tennisuptodate.com
Iga Swiatek wins exciting match against Bencic at United Cup
It was touted as an exciting affair and it certainly ended up being just that despite the result being what many thought it would be - Iga Swiatek winning in two sets. It was a win but it was not the demolition that we've gotten so used from Swiatek in the psat year. The fans enjoyed it because it was a great match from both players. First set went to Swiatek 5-3 and it was a pretty decent set by the Polish player. She took on early break as Bencic struggled to find good solution in rallies early on.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie seals upset win over Nadal at United Cup: "A great way to end the year"
Cameron Norrie had an amazing comeback win over Rafael Nadal at the United Cup and for him, it was a great way to end a very solid 2022 year for him. Norrie had plenty of success in 2022 and he's hoping for a lot more in 2023. A good start was made at the United Cup where he had a comeback win over Rafael Nadal, his first win over the Spaniard. Norrie found it a great way to end the year for him as he explained after the conclusion of the match:
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
Comments / 0