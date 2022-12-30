If 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the pandemic, 2022 marked a gradual return to normalcy. First though, Hopkinsville had to deal with an EF2 tornado that came without warning and went through 18 city blocks, affecting 85 homes, 13 businesses and two churches on New Year’s Day morning of 2022. There were no injuries, but some of the effects can still be seen today and it came only weeks after over 80 Kentuckians died in a historic tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO