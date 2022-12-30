Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's HomeStill UnsolvedElmont, NY
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Related
longislandbusiness.com
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
Police: Over a dozen tires slashed at hotel near MacArthur Airport
Police say the incidents happened at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center on Veterans Memorial Highway.
Woman who falsely reported bomb, gun threats at LI mall arrested
Suffolk County police arrested a woman who falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island this afternoon, authorities said.
Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park
A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island. The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers responded...
Police seek driver in alleged Long Island hit-and-run that seriously injured woman
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Huntington Station on Thursday, authorities said. A 39-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit while trying to cross New York Avenue, near the Huntington Public Library, at around 7:10 p.m., officials said. The driver […]
longislandbusiness.com
Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
NBC New York
Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police
A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
Person arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Eastchester
Police said the incident began on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound around 10:30 a.m. when officials say tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to do so.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home
Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
2 men wanted for Coram gas station robbery
According to detectives, two men entered Speedway on Route 112 just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Beacon Roadway, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in a wooded area. The man was found dead in Dutchess County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, in a wooded area off of Teller Avenue in Beacon. Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said officers...
Comments / 0