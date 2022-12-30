ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
QUEENS, NY
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify  the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
WYANDANCH, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
ISLAND PARK, NY
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police

A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
LAKE GROVE, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT

