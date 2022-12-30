ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

WMBB

Canceled flights leave several without a way back home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
247Sports

FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class

Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Showers and storms will move through the Panhandle ahead of cooler weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – In the last few days, the Florida Panhandle has recorded large formations of fog. For Monday night and Tuesday morning, that pattern will continue. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Monday afternoon and will expire Tuesday at 9 a.m. In addition to the advisory issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, a Marine Dense Fog Advisory is also stretched across the entire Panhandle shoreline.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

‘We don’t need another dollar store’

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 28, 2022

Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man dies in head-on collision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
FOUNTAIN, FL
Sole Collector

Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing

It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
DOTHAN, AL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL

