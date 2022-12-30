Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season on Friday night after UT’s 31-14 win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Midway through the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Heupel and QB Joe Milton about QB Hendon Hooker...
atozsports.com
New angle of Vols WR Ramel Keyton’s TD against Clemson destroys false narrative about Tennessee’s offense
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton had maybe the most casual 46-yard touchdown reception of all time in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Keyton caught a bomb from quarterback Joe Milton and just casually strolled into the end zone. You can’t make it look any easier. Here’s...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel hilariously jokes about Joe Milton’s arm strength after Vols’ win over Clemson
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was in a good mood after UT’s big win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. And he should’ve been — Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson put the bow on a fantastic season by the Vols. The win over the Tigers got Tennessee to 11 wins for the first time since 2001.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023
The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee is set to be a top 10 football team again in 2023
Tennessee football just wrapped up an amazing 11-2 season. 2022 will be remembered as one of the great years in modern Vol football history. But, can they do it again in 2023? On the Big Orange Gameday Reaction show, former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about some reasons why UT could be in for another special season in the coming year. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
atozsports.com
What to make of Joe Milton after Vols’ win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was adamant this week that quarterback Joe Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl wouldn’t impact the quarterback battle that’s set to take place in the spring. Everyone knows, however, that Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl was an evaluation tool for...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee players were unimpressed by Clemson’s ‘top notch’ defense
Several Tennessee Vols players appeared to be unimpressed by the Clemson Tigers’ “top notch defense” on Friday night. Clemson limited Tennessee to 31 points — the Vols’ fewest in a win under Josh Heupel — but UT scored enough to win by 17 points.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
WSMV
Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
wpln.org
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
