ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023

The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee is set to be a top 10 football team again in 2023

Tennessee football just wrapped up an amazing 11-2 season. 2022 will be remembered as one of the great years in modern Vol football history. But, can they do it again in 2023? On the Big Orange Gameday Reaction show, former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about some reasons why UT could be in for another special season in the coming year. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy