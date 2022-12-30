A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...

