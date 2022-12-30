ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns

After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
Inside McCarthy's struggle to lock down the House speakership

Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. Four days before the House speaker vote, when his critics were still noncommittal about their support for his speakership bid, even after the California Republican had offered a number of key concessions -- including making it easier to oust the sitting speaker -- he attempted to give them the hard sell.
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress

The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023

As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
GOP dilemma: If not McCarthy, then who?

As House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has struggled to lock down the votes to become speaker, his top deputy has kept his head down. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the House GOP leadership, has made clear he supports McCarthy, and GOP sources say he has rejected pleas by hardliners to mount a challenge to the California Republican -- all while taking steps to avoid being seen as plotting McCarthy's demise.
How Barbara Walters helped Americans understand their presidents

Over the course of a half-century interviewing American presidents, Barbara Walters interviewed the most powerful men in the world about their regrets, their mothers, their marriages -- even their sleeping arrangements with their wives. "Double bed," Jimmy Carter told the newswoman in 1976. "Always have." Perhaps like no one else...
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

