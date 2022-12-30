ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
shefinds

The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians

Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
MedicalXpress

Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels

Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? If you are confused about whether to use unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or saturated fats when cooking, it's understandable. It can be confusing. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says fats that raise...
boldsky.com

Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year

The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
EatingWell

8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian

Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
StyleCaster

This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
Lima News

On Nutrition: More on bone broth

A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. “I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M.”
sixtyandme.com

The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60

What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
wdfxfox34.com

Does Protein Powder Make You Gain Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://theathleticus.com/does-protein-powder-make-you-gain-weight/. 28% of all supplement consumption in gyms around the country is for protein powder, meaning that adults prefer protein over other supplements such as sports drinks and creatine. Protein powder is a popular supplement for people looking to increase their protein intake and improve their workout...
Devo

Kiwi is an effective cure for many diseases

Kiwi is a famous fruit, is well-known for its effectiveness in treating many serious diseases, and China produces large quantities of this fruit. half of fresh juicy kiwi at sunshinePhoto byPhoto by Any Lane.
DogTime

Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t think about our dogs’ life expectancy. Unfortunately, the truth is that our pups live much shorter lives than us. But what is the average lifespan for a dog? An April 2022 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that dog life expectancy is closely linked to breed. After analyzing […] The post Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
Women's Health

Is Quinoa Keto-Friendly?

If you are on the keto diet, you know how important it is to know the macronutrient breakdown of each and every food you put into your body, particularly carbs. Naturally, you start to take a closer look at the grains you eat and rethink even the super healthy varieties. One question you may have is Is quinoa keto?

