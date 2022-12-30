LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members. The Department has four stations throughout the Town and Village of Lansing and serves more than 11 thousand residents over 70 square miles, responding to nearly a thousand calls a year. People younger than 18 may apply to join but will need parent permission. Students younger than 16 will be put on a waiting list. There’s a bunking opportunity at two of the four stations for those 18 and up that have finished high school. Apply now.

LANSING, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO