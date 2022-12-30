What TV channel is Tennessee Vols vs Clemson football on today? Free live stream, Orange Bowl Game odds, time (12/30/2022)

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU football beat the odds and is headed to the National Championship Game in L.A. next Monday. It's been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship. Fans are confident that this is their year – and they said they'll do just about anything to see it in person.It was a storybook outcome that only TCU fans could have predicted, with a win over heavily-favored Michigan. "It's unreal. It kind of feels improbable," said fan Jake King. TCU pulls ahead of Michigan to move into the CFP finals, 51-45Now, the next chapter is the National Championship Game...

