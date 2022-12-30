Read full article on original website
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s.
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled; Possible Increased Cancer Risk
According to a released statement from the US Food and Drug Administration; the blood pressure medication Quinapril was voluntarily recalled on Wednesday, December 21st, due to concerns over the medication increasing cancer risk. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Quinapril Tablets due to the presence of a...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
House investigation says FDA approval process of Alzheimer's drug was 'rife with irregularities'
A congressional investigation found that the US Food and Drug Administration's "atypical collaboration" to approve a high-priced Alzheimer's drug was "rife with irregularities."
FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer’s drug, congressional report says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, which was “rife with irregularities,” a congressional report showed on Thursday. The FDA’s interactions with Biogen were “atypical” and did not...
MedicalXpress
What to know about the new drug trial for Alzheimer's
A new drug designed to ward off Alzheimer's is being tested at more than 100 sites around the world, including the University of Pennsylvania. Called lecanemab, it consists of antibodies that bind to the abnormal proteins that accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer's. Previous efforts to target these...
House committee questions Biogen drug approval process
The FDA's approval process of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug was questioned in a Congressional report released Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Lots of 'breakthroughs', still no cure. Do the new dementia drugs bring us any closer?
We often hear about "dementia breakthroughs" in the news—new genes being discovered, new blood tests being developed, new drugs being tested. However, there remains no effective or accessible cure for dementia. This is of great frustration to people living with dementia, and their caregivers and loved ones. Two new...
studyfinds.org
Best Headache Medicine: Top 5 OTC Pain Relievers Most Recommended Across Expert Reviews
Headaches can be a real pain. Thankfully, most can be treated by safe and effective over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medicines, when taken properly and discussed with a doctor, of course. We were wondering which brand name headache medicine and pain relievers were considered the best by experts. It can be...
