Readers respond: Attorney general should drop Gable case
Oregon’s attorney general should accept the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to free Frank Gable, who had been convicted of murdering former Oregon Department of Corrections chief Michael Francke (“State asks U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Frank Gable’s conviction in killing of Oregon prisons chief,” Dec. 20).
