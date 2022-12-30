ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta reports low COVID rates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church.   “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Southern Souls Rescue needs volunteers for pet food distribution drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is holding a pet food distribution drive to help pet paw-rents who may be struggling. The organization is asking for volunteers to donate their time to prepare for the event. The distribution is Thursday, January 5th at the Goodwill located at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. It will begin […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Greene street neighbors start petition for streetlights to be turned on

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “The lights on Greene street have been out since July they’ve been out altering Halloween people were out there trick or treating with flashlights with there kids” said Kevin De L’Aigle, Lives near Greene street. Kevin De’Laigle has lived on Greene Street for years, advocating for many issues to be fixed in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AU Health welcomes Augusta’s first baby born in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first Augusta baby of 2023 made a debut just after the start of the new year. Meet Riley Simone Calloway. She made her grand entrance into the world at 1:59 a.m. at Augusta University Health. Her mother, Elizabeth Austin, spent 31 hours in labor. “I was in labor for 31 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

1 injured in Johnston shootout

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, thousands of kids receive care from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). No family is turned away regardless of their ability to pay. With the new year, the hospital is preparing to see more faces. Here’s a look at some of the families...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New year, new you? Local gym shares how to stick to your goals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year around this time, we hear people say they’re going to get in the gym. The grind is already started at our local gyms. But as many of us know, it only takes a couple of months and maybe even a couple of weeks for the motivation to run out.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy