WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
WRDW-TV
Augusta reports low COVID rates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church. “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
Southern Souls Rescue needs volunteers for pet food distribution drive
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is holding a pet food distribution drive to help pet paw-rents who may be struggling. The organization is asking for volunteers to donate their time to prepare for the event. The distribution is Thursday, January 5th at the Goodwill located at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. It will begin […]
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
Greene street neighbors start petition for streetlights to be turned on
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “The lights on Greene street have been out since July they’ve been out altering Halloween people were out there trick or treating with flashlights with there kids” said Kevin De L’Aigle, Lives near Greene street. Kevin De’Laigle has lived on Greene Street for years, advocating for many issues to be fixed in […]
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WMAZ
Masters mix-up: Revered golf tournament sends invite to wrong Scott Stallings
The Masters in Augusta, Ga., is one of the most hallowed tournaments in golf and one of the most sought-after invitations among the pros. Fans clamor every year in a lottery for a chance to see either a practice round or a professional round of the storied tournament. So imagine...
AU Health welcomes Augusta’s first baby born in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first Augusta baby of 2023 made a debut just after the start of the new year. Meet Riley Simone Calloway. She made her grand entrance into the world at 1:59 a.m. at Augusta University Health. Her mother, Elizabeth Austin, spent 31 hours in labor. “I was in labor for 31 […]
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
New developments in Evans Towne Center looking to bring in business
Buzzed Bull Creamery, Roll on In, and now Stay Social Tap and Table have closed in the Meybohm Building of Evans Towne Center. But, new developments could change the future of the area.
Graniteville, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Graniteville. The Greenbrier High School basketball team will have a game with Midland Valley High School on January 02, 2023, 11:30:00. The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School basketball team will have a game with Midland Valley High School on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00.
WRDW-TV
A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, thousands of kids receive care from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). No family is turned away regardless of their ability to pay. With the new year, the hospital is preparing to see more faces. Here’s a look at some of the families...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
New year, new you? Local gym shares how to stick to your goals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year around this time, we hear people say they’re going to get in the gym. The grind is already started at our local gyms. But as many of us know, it only takes a couple of months and maybe even a couple of weeks for the motivation to run out.
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
