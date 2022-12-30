Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Remembering E. Lola Shugart, 1923-2022
Friends and family are remembering Lola Shugart. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:. E. Lola Shugart – May 18, 1923 – November 23, 2022. Born in Missouri, Lola Shugart was a long-time West Seattle resident, first in the Admiral district with her husband, Bob, and then for 40+ years in her lime green house on 42nd Avenue SW. In October 2021, she moved to be with family in the Tri-Cities, where she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Eve.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Highland Park’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
By the time tonight’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade headed out from the Highland Park Corner Store lot, the crowd was going on 100 of all ages, carrying lanterns, lights, bells, drums, and noisemakers. Here’s how it looked and sounded:. Pre-pandemic, the parade was a New Year’s Eve tradition, a...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SCENES: 3 sunrise views
Thank you to everyone who sent photos of today’s colorful sunrise! Above, Coleman Smith shows us the Mount Rainier view; below, Gene Pavola caught the westward view with the Olympics’ pastel-pink glow:. And one more angle, from Jerry Simmons:. While the sunset’s been getting later for almost two...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Info for this semi-holiday
Good morning. It’s the second day of the new year and the last day of the holiday season, the “observed” holiday for New Year’s Day. That means some changes for today – here’s what you should know:. TRANSPORTATION. *Low bridge still closed. *Metro on...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: What else South Park flood victims need
(Photo sent last Tuesday by Devlin Carey) The cleanup continues in South Park, where dozens of homes and businesses were flooded by last week’s weather-enhanced king tide. The Duwamish River Community Coalition is coordinating support for the flood victims and – in addition to the fundraising we’ve mentioned before – has developed a list of what’s needed. You can see the list here; the requested items include specific clothing, houseware, and cleanup items, as well as bottles of water and bags of rice. That document also includes specifics on who to contact and where to go if you can help. They’ve also been accepting volunteer help – watch here for shifts to sign up for.
westseattleblog.com
GOODBYE, 2022: This year’s 10 most-commented WSB stories
As each year ends, we publish one look back – the 10 WSB stories that drew the most comments. That doesn’t mean they were the most-read stories, or the most-important stories, but it’s objectively quantifiable they were the most-discussed. So, with hours left in the year, here’s the 2022 countdown:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What’s up on New Year’s Eve 2022, before and after dark
Welcome to the last day of 2022! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is closed to all road and path traffic until it’s fixed, and there’s no date estimate for that yet. We’ll have an update on the situation later today.
westseattleblog.com
Happy 2023! Here’s your West Seattle info for New Year’s Day
(Rainbow photographed this past week by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to 2023! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:. LOW BRIDGE: Still closed because of mechanical problems – here’s the latest info. BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (The free rides were just for...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd
10:29 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rope rescue” response for what’s reported to be a “crash off the roadway” near Olson Place and 3rd SW [map]. Updates to come. 10:32 PM: First arriving firefighters say the vehicle is “30 feet down a bank” and so far it appears empty, so they’re going to have to go down and look for the occupant(s).
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: ‘Road rage’ shooting on Highland Park Way hill
2:50 AM: Police and fire have responded to the 7000 block of Highland Park Way SW [map], which is toward the bottom of the hill, for a report of a man shot in the abdomen. Updates to come. 2:57 AM: Police are telling dispatch they’re finding shell casings nearby.
westseattleblog.com
You might be invited to participate in national health survey
Public Health – Seattle & King County says some West Seattle participants are being sought for an invitation-only, voluntary national health survey starting soon. Here’s their announcement explaining the survey:. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status...
