Aviation International News
Operators Still Grapple with Brexit Two Years Later
Two years have passed since the UK formally exited the European Union (Brexit) and a new set of rules and regulations covering trade, travel, and business came into play. Europe’s business aviation community continues to reel from the break-up, which initiated a host of unwelcome changes to the regulatory and operational landscape.
Experts sceptical that China travel curbs will be effective
International measures on travellers from China will likely have little effect on containing Covid, health experts said Tuesday, pointing to a surging variant in the United States that may pose a larger threat. Even France's Covid expert committee, which recommended the government impose Covid screenings, said the measure was unlikely to delay the spread of infections or variants from China.
Eurocontrol Calls 2022 a ‘Bounceback’ Year, Sees 2025 Recovery
From a slow start in 2022 at around 70 percent of pre-pandemic traffic levels, European air traffic steadily climbed through the end of the year to a total of 9.3 million flights, or 83 percent of 2019 levels, said a recently released report from Eurocontrol’s Aviation Intelligence Unit. Eurocontrol expects further strengthening this year, projecting an increase to 92 percent of pre-Covid levels.
Pioneers Push to Accelerate Green and Autonomous Aviation
On New Year’s Day, 1914, when the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line launched the world’s first scheduled, commercial airline service to connect the two Florida cities, few among even the most optimistic observers present would likely have envisaged a day when around 600 passengers could travel over 8,000 nm on a double-decked Airbus A380 jumbo liner. The 23-mile hop across Tampa Bay—at barely five feet above the waves—was certainly a “one small step, one giant leap” moment, albeit the service in the Benoist Type XIV aircraft lasted less than five months, providing, for a $5 one-way fare, a 23-minute alternative to a two-hour boat voyage or a drive that could take as long as 20 hours.
Dassault Continues MRO Expansion with Melbourne Site
In its continuing efforts to bring more maintenance work in-house, Dassault Falcon plans to begin construction in the second half of the year on a 175,000-sq-ft maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) in Florida. An opening is expected in late 2024. Dassault’s aim with the facility is to...
Coronavirus found in samples from 96% of flights
If you believe it’s now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again. New research shows the COVID-19 virus has been found on nearly every flight.
On the Horizon: New Aircraft Feature Fresh Tech and Capabilities
OEMs have a variety of new business aircraft models—from helicopters to long-range jets—under development and coming to market soon. They are bringing to market a range of technological advancements that hold the promise of greater range, efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Helicopters. Bell 525. Announced in 2012 and...
Developers Keep Eyes on Supersonic, Hypersonic Prize
The Aerion Corp. decision in May 2021 to cease operations immediately raised questions on whether it was a “category killer,” the end of supersonic aspirations. After nearly two decades of design efforts, Aerion was believed to have the inside track to returning a civil supersonic aircraft to market. However, a lack of support from the investment community brought those efforts to a screeching halt, raising questions about the viability of supersonic.
