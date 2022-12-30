Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
NBC4 Columbus
Peach Bowl preview: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing …. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing persons case. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, …. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Sports betting launches on New Year’s Day in Ohio. Sports...
Oklahoma TE Officially Declares for NFL Draft
Brayden Willis is an outgoing senior but made his announcement on Monday night that he'll put his name in the draft.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds […]
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where
Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter
NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not...
‘SNF’ Week 17: AFC North rivals clash with playoff implications
(WCMH) – NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” begins 2023 with a bang when two of the league’s fiercest rivals face off on New Year’s night. The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium on NBC4. The game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., was flexed to the primetime slot with […]
Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in […]
