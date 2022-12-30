ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Peach Bowl preview: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing …. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing persons case. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, …. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Sports betting launches on New Year’s Day in Ohio. Sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRBL News 3

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter

NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not...
NBC4 Columbus

Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in […]
COLUMBUS, OH

