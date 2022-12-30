ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa

Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

I-44 To Narrow Near The Arkansas River Due To City Lighting Maintenance

Heads up for drivers in Tulsa, road work could impact your morning commute. Starting on Tuesday, Interstate 44 will narrow near the Arkansas River for the next 10 days. The left lane of eastbound I-44 will close between the river and Lewis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for city lighting maintenance.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy