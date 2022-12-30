Read full article on original website
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
News On 6
OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa
Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
News On 6
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244
Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report
TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover
An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
Police Searching For Pursuit Suspect After Crash Near MLK & Young Pl.
Tulsa Police are searching for the driver of a car the led officers on a pursuit before crashing out Saturday afternoon. The crash happened MLK Jr. Blvd. near E. Young Place on the north side of Tulsa. At this time, it's unclear what started the pursuit or how many people...
News On 6
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
News On 6
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
News On 6
I-44 To Narrow Near The Arkansas River Due To City Lighting Maintenance
Heads up for drivers in Tulsa, road work could impact your morning commute. Starting on Tuesday, Interstate 44 will narrow near the Arkansas River for the next 10 days. The left lane of eastbound I-44 will close between the river and Lewis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for city lighting maintenance.
