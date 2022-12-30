Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Hutchinson, Houston Dominate Bears
The Detroit Lions' rookie defensive linemen combined for five-and-a-half sacks in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Anthony Edwards' surprising answer to the hardest player he has had to guard in the NBA
When asked the question, Edwards quickly selected Cam Reddish as the toughest player he's had to guard in the NBA
NFL screws Detroit Lions’ fans once again
Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.
Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed
The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News
Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Detroit News
Oakland Grizzlies goalie Bergmann seeks redemption at women's U18 worlds
She's the only girl on the boys U18 hockey team with the Oakland Grizzlies, and she's played alongside superstar Connor Bedard, the consensus No. 1 pick for the 2023 NHL Draft. However, it's on the international women's stage where 17-year-old Annelies Bergmann of Detroit is making a name for herself...
Detroit News
Red Wings break out for comeback victory over Senators
Detroit - What the New Year holds remains to be seen, but the Red Wings certainly had an enjoyable New Year's Eve. It didn't start off great, but a three-goal flurry in just 1 minute, 55 seconds in the third period sent the Wings to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa.
3 Players The Detroit Pistons Could Trade This Season
The likes of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Hamidou Diallo are some of the players likely to be traded.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
Detroit News
Lions still need win, help in Week 18 to get into playoffs
Detroit — The Detroit Lions got the win, and some help on Sunday, but are still going to need more in the final week of the season if they're going to make the postseason. With a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive another week, even jumping a spot in the standings after the Cleveland Browns bested the Washington Commanders. That result, coupled with a Packers' victory over the Vikings, eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Detroit News
Young Red Wings continue to make plays as roster decisions loom
Detroit — Organizations, or coaching staffs, like the idea of having to make difficult lineup or roster choices. Often, it means there are more quality players than there are spots in the lineup. The Wings, it appears, are going to have to make some awfully tough ones in the...
Jalen Brunson returns from injury as Knicks lose Derrick Rose
Jalen Brunson returned to the Knicks’ lineup on Monday, but recent fill-in Derrick Rose sat out their game against the Suns with a knee injury. Brunson missed the team’s entire three-game Texas trip last week with a sore right hip suffered on Christmas Day against the 76ers. Rose appeared in all three games with Brunson sidelined, but the veteran guard was ruled out of Monday’s game with what the Knicks said is a contused left knee. RJ Barrett remained sidelined for the Knicks for a third straight game with a lacerated right index finger. “He’s doing what he can, when he’s cleared, he’s cleared,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “He’s in a similar place to where Jalen was. Each day, a little bit more. And when he’s ready, he’s ready.”
James Houston looks like Detroit Lions' steal of 2022 NFL draft in just six games
Free Press sports writer Evan Petzold looks at Detroit Lions players and coaches who helped their stock or hurt it after Sunday's 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field:. Six up. LB James Houston: A pass-rushing specialist, Houston continues to build on an outstanding rookie campaign (despite not...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan men's basketball history
Even with the storied tradition of Michigan basketball, the program has just one national championship to date. However, the Wolverines have finished runner-up on six occasions. That's even more baffling considering the number of great, even legendary, players the program has produced. With that in mind, here are the 20 best in our mind. Listed in chronological order.
