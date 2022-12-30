ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power & Politics: The stories that defined 2022

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12’s Alex Zdan takes a look back at the political stories that defined 2022 in New Jersey and the nation.

Guests include: Micah Rasmussen, of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, Nancy Solomon, senior reporter for WNYC and Edmund DeVeaux, president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.

insidernj.com

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor

WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a ‘company car’, purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state. He’s no longer a state senator, but The post Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.

Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Unfinished SALT business? Why blame national GOP? | Letters

On Dec. 28, the front page of the South Jersey Times cried,”Congress exits with 5 issues big to N.J. left undone.”. What strikes this reader is the first item on the article’s list, “Restoring your property tax break.” It referred to this as “the (federal) Republicans tax law’s $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes.” The article went on to say that Congress failed to provide relief from this cap, which went into effect in the GOP-sponsored 2017 tax law. The deduction was previously unlimited. The cap “disproportionately affected New Jersey” because it has the nation’s highest property taxes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
trentondaily.com

15th Legislative District Seeking Applicants for NJ Youth Legislative Council

If a young person in your life has dreams of Capitol Hill in their future, the New Jersey Youth Council is just the opportunity for them!. For the future legislator in your life, the inaugural New Jersey Youth Legislative Council provides a wonderful opportunity to get hands-on experience with New Jersey’s Legislature. The council will be appointing 40 youth between 15-23 years old across each legislative district. One person per district will be chosen. To be eligible, applicants must have resided in New Jersey for at least 15 years prior to applying. People of all backgrounds and academic disciplines are encouraged to apply. If you wish to be considered for the position, please submit your application ASAP – all appointments must be made by January 8th, 2023. Councilmembers will be appointed by their district’s three legislators (one Senator and two Assembly members). Once appointed, chosen individuals will be expected to serve a term of two years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey "Bee Girl" honored with state environmental award

NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received a big honor for her work protecting bees.Kaitlyn Culbert is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees. She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping. While many of us are scared of the insect's sting, she became fascinated by them at the start of the pandemic when she participated in a research contest for the Army Educational Outreach Program. "I created a research proposal utilizing essential oils to combat varroa mites, which are the number one killer of honeybees," Culbert...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
News 12

News 12

