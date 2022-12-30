An investigation is under way after three people and a dog died following an early-morning blaze at a hotel in Perth and Kinross.Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.Police Scotland said that three people were confirmed dead at the scene.At its height, more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described as a “very complex incident”.Guests were evacuated from the hotel, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need...

1 DAY AGO