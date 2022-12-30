Read full article on original website
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
The Aldi dupes that helped budget retailer hit record £1.4billion in Christmas sales
Aldi has revealed that sales reached £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time in December as many families opted for Christmas on a budget amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Walthamstow couple who slept on roof fund street's solar power
A couple has managed to raise enough money to install solar panels on every house on their east London street. Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell slept on the roof of their Walthamstow house for 23 nights in late November and early December, to raise their target of £100,000. They...
Average age of population in Bath and North East Somerset declines
Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) is one of only a few local authorities in England where the average age of the population is decreasing. Experts believe the twin pressures of the pandemic and the housing shortage could be forcing people into living in more rural areas. Student populations have...
Avalanche Kills Climber in Scotland
A 49-year-old climber has been killed in an avalanche on the country’s highest peak Ben Nevis. The climber’s partner, a 42-year-old, survived but suffered serious injuries. The avalanche took the climbers hundreds of metres down the north face. Over 30 rescuers from Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams answered the call Friday afternoon. The two U.K. climbers were in a team of four on the route called Number Two Gully, the two other climbers phoned for a rescue.
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
Investigation launched after three people and dog die in Perth hotel fire - OLD
An investigation is under way after three people and a dog died following an early-morning blaze at a hotel in Perth and Kinross.Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.Police Scotland said that three people were confirmed dead at the scene.At its height, more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described as a “very complex incident”.Guests were evacuated from the hotel, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need...
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
Record number of migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022
A record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.The last crossings of the year took place on Christmas Day, when 90 people made the journey from France in two boats.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded no further crossings for the remaining six days of 2022 amid bad weather conditions.The provisional annual total for 2022 is a record high and is 60% up on the 28,526 recorded for the whole of 2021, but it is lower than the 60,000 that Home Office officials previously estimated could make the journey during the year.Over the last 12...
UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes
LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only...
New Year Bank Holiday: UK supermarket closing times
The New Year Bank Holiday is upon us. For those wanting to stock up for the week ahead, some supermarkets will be open. Their closing times, however, may vary across the country.Here’s a full rundown of supermarket closing times for 2 January 2023.AldiAldi is open today, with most stores closing at 8pm. You can check its Bank Holiday closing times for your local branch here.LidlLidl is open and most stores will close at 10pm. Times may vary, however. Customers can check local opening times here.AsdaAsda is observing normal hours, closing at 8pm. Some 24 hour stores will stick to...
NHS Wales on a knife-edge says confederation leader
Tough choices have to be made now to protect the NHS, a health leader in Wales has warned. Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said the NHS is on a knife-edge in terms of its ability to cope. The body represents all Welsh NHS organisations, and his comments...
ScotRail warns of travel disruption due to strikes
Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption this week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.On strike days, and on the non-strike day of Thursday January 5, ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt,...
Defiant Mick Lynch insists public BACKS five-day rail strikes which could last MONTHS
The RMT Union baron spoke out from a thin looking picket line at Euston this morning as rail bosses claimed that striking members have gone back to work after months of industrial action.
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
First 44 migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
