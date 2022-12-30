ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online

By Anil Ganti
 3 days ago
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games

Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Digital Trends

Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023

Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
Creative Bloq

The best PSVR 2 games: coming soon

The best PSVR 2 games will make full use of PlayStation VR 2's new hardware, these are our picks. The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.

