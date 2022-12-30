ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

mercerbears.com

Anderson Trojans Edge Women's Basketball, 67-62

MACON, Ga. – Despite holding a 10-point halftime lead, the Mercer women's basketball team couldn't hold on to its lead in the second half as Anderson defeated the Bears 67-62 on Sunday afternoon from Hawkins Arena. The Bears scored seven points in the third quarter, tied for their lowest...
MACON, GA
gulfshorebusiness.com

Former downtown Naples golf course used to pull double duty

Believe it or not, downtown Naples used to have a golf course—and airplanes occasionally landed on it. The nine-hole course ran south of Fifth Avenue South and east of Third Street. And because there weren’t many flat, dry spaces in swampy Naples, it also served as a landing strip. Pictured here in a photo from May 4, 1919, are two World War I-era Curtiss JN “Jenny” planes with ground crew and spectators assembled.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry

A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs

A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet. “A pip is when they are breaking out of the egg. And there’s first in an internal pip where they’re like pecking on the inside kind of in a circular motion,” said Marti Lord, a self-described eagle addict. “And then once they break through the shell, they call that the external pip. And that’s the process of the hatching, and it could take days.”
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve

The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023

One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023. WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers

A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist killed in Hendry County crash

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hendry County Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was headed south on US-27 toward Flaghole Road. A motorcycle was traveling behind the vehicle, which began slowing down for...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL

