mercerbears.com
Anderson Trojans Edge Women's Basketball, 67-62
MACON, Ga. – Despite holding a 10-point halftime lead, the Mercer women's basketball team couldn't hold on to its lead in the second half as Anderson defeated the Bears 67-62 on Sunday afternoon from Hawkins Arena. The Bears scored seven points in the third quarter, tied for their lowest...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former downtown Naples golf course used to pull double duty
Believe it or not, downtown Naples used to have a golf course—and airplanes occasionally landed on it. The nine-hole course ran south of Fifth Avenue South and east of Third Street. And because there weren’t many flat, dry spaces in swampy Naples, it also served as a landing strip. Pictured here in a photo from May 4, 1919, are two World War I-era Curtiss JN “Jenny” planes with ground crew and spectators assembled.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry
A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs
A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet. “A pip is when they are breaking out of the egg. And there’s first in an internal pip where they’re like pecking on the inside kind of in a circular motion,” said Marti Lord, a self-described eagle addict. “And then once they break through the shell, they call that the external pip. And that’s the process of the hatching, and it could take days.”
One Winning “New Years’ Eve” Ticket Hits Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 Drawing Jackpot Of $214K
One lucky Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 player is starting 2023 off on the right foot. According to the Florida Lottery, one ticket hit the winning combination for the Fantasy 5 drawing jackpot on New Years’ Eve For $214,810.47. The ticket was a QuickPick, purchased at
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed at intersection of Fowler St, Katherine St in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fowler Street and Katherine Street in Fort Myers. According to Fort Myers police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted north- and southbound until the scene is clear. This is...
Two men arrested for setting Bonita Springs home on fire
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Florida men face multiple charges in connection to a Bonita Springs house fire. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the men got into a verbal altercation. One of them poured gasoline over the home and the other one lit it on fire. Orlando...
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County. The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m. She traveled off the road, entered a...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023
One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023. WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.
Elderly Port Charlotte man arrested for molesting child
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — An elderly Port Charlotte man was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a child. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Thursday, December 29, deputies responded to a home where the man identified as 87-year-old Joseph Sorrentino was accused of molesting a young child.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
WINKNEWS.com
People unable to return to Fort Myers Yacht Basin amid Ian’s damage
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, because of Hurricane Ian, isn’t what it once was, but people living there are still tirelessly holding on to their memories. Nobody lives at the yacht basin because the city doesn’t want people there. While we’re on the doorstep of 2023, the yacht...
Man steals tires from car parked outside Fort Myers store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole tires from a car parked behind a Publix. The victim’s car was parked at 5997 South Point Boulevard in Fort Myers on December 26, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m. A man was pictured exiting a van...
Motorcyclist killed in Hendry County crash
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hendry County Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was headed south on US-27 toward Flaghole Road. A motorcycle was traveling behind the vehicle, which began slowing down for...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
