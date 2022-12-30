Here in Portland, we’re in the thick of the wet and gray. Winter Solstice promises that the days are getting longer, but those longer days will still be wearing clouds as a blanket for months to come. Even so, I’m inspired by the power of nature and cloud-filtered sunlight for our well-being. To that end, I fill my mind with podcasts and quotes on sticky-notes as I lean into the winter season, instead of huddling up in my house like a grumpy bear.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO