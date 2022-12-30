Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Five Ways To Refresh Your Home In The New Year
Hitting the reset button to refresh your home after the holidays can pay dividends for years to come. By protecting and caring for your home annually, not only are you protecting your investment, you’re also creating a clean and inviting environment for your family and guests alike. If you’re...
momcollective.com
Why I Love Having a Word of the Year
I used to be a hardcore New Year’s Resolutions gal. I made all the lists. I made the lofty (and now, looking back on them) unattainable goals. I had 365 days to be better. Look better. Feel better. Do better. Why not go big or go home, right?. Wrong.
momcollective.com
My word of 2023 is… Calendar
When the new year fast approaches, we often look back at the old year to reflect. What areas do I need to focus on this year that I feel will make me a better person or enjoy my life more?. For me, last year, I had a word; LESS. I...
momcollective.com
My word of 2023 is… Chilli
Not the recipe (although I do have an amazing recipe for a four bean, quinoa chili that my whole family adores), but the cartoon mom. I adore the Disney+ show Bluey. It makes me smile and laugh. I love that every short episode has a lesson to it. I adore the banter between the adults and the games they all play together.
momcollective.com
A Winter Dose of Inspiration
Here in Portland, we’re in the thick of the wet and gray. Winter Solstice promises that the days are getting longer, but those longer days will still be wearing clouds as a blanket for months to come. Even so, I’m inspired by the power of nature and cloud-filtered sunlight for our well-being. To that end, I fill my mind with podcasts and quotes on sticky-notes as I lean into the winter season, instead of huddling up in my house like a grumpy bear.
momcollective.com
Nostalgia in The Notch In The Floor
As my children get older, I find myself finding a bit of mom nostalgia in the strangest of places. Sometimes the stupidest and weirdest things will cause me to tear up because it reminds me of my young mom life, long forgotten. Recently I was running late, and right before heading out the door, I wrote in my small writing notebook, “the notch in the floor.” Sounds strange, right? How could a dent in my kitchen floor cause nostalgia?
Comments / 0