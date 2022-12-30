Ushering in 2023 with a look back at 2022. Most avid readers are good about keeping a list of the books they read each year. Some go so far as to write a small description and assessment of each one. God bless them, I say. My year-end routine consists of a predictably last-minute search through my slapdash journal notes, bookshelves, published reviews, and Libro.fm library to recreate the record of what I’ve read in the preceding 12 months.

