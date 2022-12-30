5 Best Microphone Cases of 2022

Musicians are careful when it comes to their instruments and gear. They’re expensive and can be hard to replace if a gig is right around the corner. To prevent damage to gear, make sure everything has a case. To better the longevity of your microphone, be sure to buy a case for it as well. Here are five of the best microphone cases.

1. Gator GM-16-MIC-WP Waterproof Injection-molded 16 Microphone Case

Gator cases are some of the best cases you’ll find for all of your music needs. I’m picking out a Gator case for my Roland V-Drum kit, and I’m super excited to have something a lot more reliable than packing it in a box for my move. This waterproof hardcase will keep up to 16 mics (and cables) protected from bumps and more. The thick foam will keep your mics in place while you transport them to and from gigs. It weighs about 9 pounds, which isn’t too heavy for a hard case.

2. CASEMATIX Wireless Microphone Case

Here’s an affordable case from CASEMATIX. Don’t let the price fool you. This $20 case has a hard shell that’ll keep your mic safe from being crushed. CASEMATIX makes lots of cases for expensive electronics. Gamers use their waterproof gaming system boxes to keep unused Xboxes safe from debris and damage. These mic cases will do the same. Store up to 11-inch wireless mics inside. There are padded bubbles to prevent scratches and damage from drops. It’s definitely a snug fit.

3. ON-STAGE MB7006 MICROPHONE AND ACCESSORY GIG BAG

Here’s a great gig bag for your mics. Store up to 6 microphones in this bag loaded with foam inserts. There’s also room for cables and clips if needed, along with a zippered mesh pocket for sheet music. It’s a soft case option but it’s a great pick if you prefer something lightweight for travel. You’ll love the shoulder strap.

BUY AT SAM ASH

BUY AT AMAZON

BUY AT B&H

4. Shure WA610 Hard Carrying Case for Shure Wireless

Shure makes terrific microphones, so to no surprise, they have cases. This hard case is compatible with Shure’s BLXR, PSM300, QLXD, SLX, and ULX series wireless mic systems. If you’re a Shure mic owner, you’ll want to consider this case. The interior is impressive—there are compartments for a wireless receiver, a handheld transmitter, a bodypack transmitter, a mic clip, two lavaliers, and the receiver’s power supply. You’ll have everything you need to keep audio gear safe. You’ll receive extra foam pieces in case you want to make the interior extra snug.

5. CASEMATIX 12″ Customizable Foam Case for Portable Electronics

Here’s another fan favorite from CASEMATIX. This customizable case is great for protecting various small electronics. Mics, voice recorders, and more. The pre-diced foam is a must for those who need to pack their mic (or mics) a certain way. A customer gave it a 5-star rating and said they use it for their Shure mics.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater & Amazon

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.