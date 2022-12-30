ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

5 Best Microphone Cases of 2022

By Allison Johnson
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Musicians are careful when it comes to their instruments and gear. They’re expensive and can be hard to replace if a gig is right around the corner. To prevent damage to gear, make sure everything has a case. To better the longevity of your microphone, be sure to buy a case for it as well. Here are five of the best microphone cases.

1. Gator GM-16-MIC-WP Waterproof Injection-molded 16 Microphone Case

Gator cases are some of the best cases you’ll find for all of your music needs. I’m picking out a Gator case for my Roland V-Drum kit, and I’m super excited to have something a lot more reliable than packing it in a box for my move. This waterproof hardcase will keep up to 16 mics (and cables) protected from bumps and more. The thick foam will keep your mics in place while you transport them to and from gigs. It weighs about 9 pounds, which isn’t too heavy for a hard case.

2. CASEMATIX Wireless Microphone Case

Here’s an affordable case from CASEMATIX. Don’t let the price fool you. This $20 case has a hard shell that’ll keep your mic safe from being crushed. CASEMATIX makes lots of cases for expensive electronics. Gamers use their waterproof gaming system boxes to keep unused Xboxes safe from debris and damage. These mic cases will do the same. Store up to 11-inch wireless mics inside. There are padded bubbles to prevent scratches and damage from drops. It’s definitely a snug fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JXkl_0jyoWqYK00

3. ON-STAGE MB7006 MICROPHONE AND ACCESSORY GIG BAG

Here’s a great gig bag for your mics. Store up to 6 microphones in this bag loaded with foam inserts. There’s also room for cables and clips if needed, along with a zippered mesh pocket for sheet music. It’s a soft case option but it’s a great pick if you prefer something lightweight for travel. You’ll love the shoulder strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0U5k_0jyoWqYK00

BUY AT SAM ASH

BUY AT AMAZON

BUY AT B&H

4. Shure WA610 Hard Carrying Case for Shure Wireless

Shure makes terrific microphones, so to no surprise, they have cases. This hard case is compatible with Shure’s BLXR, PSM300, QLXD, SLX, and ULX series wireless mic systems. If you’re a Shure mic owner, you’ll want to consider this case. The interior is impressive—there are compartments for a wireless receiver, a handheld transmitter, a bodypack transmitter, a mic clip, two lavaliers, and the receiver’s power supply. You’ll have everything you need to keep audio gear safe. You’ll receive extra foam pieces in case you want to make the interior extra snug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTDb6_0jyoWqYK00

5. CASEMATIX 12″ Customizable Foam Case for Portable Electronics

Here’s another fan favorite from CASEMATIX. This customizable case is great for protecting various small electronics. Mics, voice recorders, and more. The pre-diced foam is a must for those who need to pack their mic (or mics) a certain way. A customer gave it a 5-star rating and said they use it for their Shure mics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS2S3_0jyoWqYK00

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater & Amazon

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The 8 Best Music Posters from Amazon & Redbubble

Any time I have some extra space on my wall, the first thing I think of is to put a poster on it. Okay, maybe a mirror too, but definitely a poster that defines my music taste. I’ve had my own album-inspired paintings on my wall, along with some cool stuff from Amazon and Redbubble. However, it can be time-consuming to get the perfect DIY art ready for display. Consider shopping for some of the best music posters from Amazon and Redbubble. Here are some of our favorites we think you’ll like too.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of GAYLE’s “abcdefu”

After TikTok got a hold of GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” it quickly became one of the biggest songs in the world—a breakout hit if there ever were one. The Texas native’s fury is palpable in this track as she gives her ex a sonic broadside: A-B-C-D-E, F-U / And your mom and your sister and your job / And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art. The clever wordplay landed GAYLE the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Genesis

British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Wait For U” by Future

Future’s latest chart-topping, Drake-infused hit is heavy with the duo’s usual rumination on love—its ups and downs, gains and losses, and how the weight of fame tends to tip the scales. “Wait For U” offers their trademark portrait of modern love, one unanswered text, one one-night stand, or one DM dance at a time.
American Songwriter

Gear: Martin GPC-13E Ziricote Acoustic Guitar

C.F. Martin & Company is an American guitar manufacturer established in 1833 and known around the world for instruments of high quality and durability. It would be hard to find a commercial guitar company that is as highly respected and recognized for its long history of making acoustic guitars. Many models have risen to collector status, and for good reason: They are great instruments and the choice of some of the finest players. So, when Martin announced the GPC-13E Grand Performance Cutaway as part of their popular Road Series earlier this year, promising professional sound, features, and playability, I was anxious to try it out. I was also interested in the possibilities offered by the appearance and tonal qualities of a ziricote veneer used on this model.
American Songwriter

Review: Rich Mattson Makes His Mark on Striking New Release

Rich Mattson & The North Stars/Out There!!/Sparta Sound. Singer, songwriter, band leader, and producer, Rich Mattson makes a striking impression on his latest LP, the tellingly-titled, Out There!! Recorded in tandem with his erstwhile combo, The North Stars, it’s an aggressive effort that starts with a full flourish courtesy of the opening track “Greetings From the Island of Guitars,” and continues unabated.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy