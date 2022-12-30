ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyrics by a Teenage Drake Reportedly Found in a Dumpster in Memphis

By Alex Hopper
Pages of lyrics supposedly written by Drake when he was a teen have been found in a dumpster in Memphis.

According to TMZ, the handwritten notes were penned around the time the Toronto rapper was working on music in his uncle’s Memphis factory. They were found in the dumpster after the factory was shut down.

One particular page has been making the rounds on social media containing lyrics to a song called “Come Spring.” The lyrics read, We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college / The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says / You have witnessed / an audience in the race of silence.

The unreleased song might relate to another early Drake track, “Come Winter,” which was featured on his 2006 mixtape, Room For Improvement.

The handwritten notes have been acquired by the memorabilia dealer Moments In Time. They will be put up for sale with a $20,000 price tag. See a photo of the note below.

Drake was last heard on his collaborative album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage. The effort earned the rappers a chart debut at No. 1. It earned the biggest week for a hip-hop album in 2022 and dethroned Taylor Swift, who also saw a lengthy stint on the Billboard 200.

Drake and 21 Savage are frequent collaborators. They have a number of hits together, including “Jimmy Cooks and “Knife Talk.”

To promote the record, the rappers went on a faux press tour that saw a fake Vogue cover, a fake interview with Howard Stern, and a fake SNL performance. The Vogue cover got them served with a lawsuit from Condé Nast, the company that publishes the fashion magazine.

Print copies of the fake issue were distributed to major cities in America. Condé Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages or three times what Drake and 21 Savage make in album sales and money from the fake magazine cover.

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast,” the company released in a statement. “Defendants’ flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

