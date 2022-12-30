Read full article on original website
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Atmospheric River Drowns Pleasanton; More To ComeSaumya GargPleasanton, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game
BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2
The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Kraken players pumped up for 2024 Winter Classic announcement
Seattle will host NHL's marquee outdoor event next season against Golden Knights. Welcome to outdoor hockey, Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and players were pumped up about it. "I've never played in an outdoor game...
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 02.01.23
A quick recap of Monday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames got back on the ice for practice Monday before flying to Winnipeg where they will face the Jets Tuesday (6 p.m. MTN). The team had the day off Sunday after beating the visiting Canucks 3-2 Saturday night to...
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
Rhinos CEO works on ice crew at NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A familiar face to El Paso Rhinos fans was on hand at the NHL Winter Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park on Monday. Cory Herman, the Rhinos’ current CEO and former head coach who led the team to multiple championships, was a member of the ice maintenance crew at Fenway Park, […]
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
Bruins edge Penguins in Winter Classic, push home point streak to 22
BOSTON -- Nick Foligno asked to have the room after the second period, the Boston Bruins forward ready to deliver a message to his teammates about doing what they can do to avoid regrets that would spoil their experience at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. Jake DeBrusk made sure...
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
Devils Deliver Win for Dads, 4-2 in Pittsburgh | GAME STORY
Hischier's second-period, shorthanded goal was the game winner, Hughes' second sealed the victory. This morning, Nico Hischier spoke about not thinking about fancy plays, just going out and getting the job done. Especially with Dads and mentors in the building. A man of his word, Hischier scored the go-ahead goal...
Yotes Notes: Home Streak, McBain's Night and Hitting the Road
Coyotes are 7-3-2 in 12 games at Mullett Arena this season. The Arizona Coyotes have been tough to beat at home so far this season, and that was on display yet again with consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs at Mullett Arena. The...
